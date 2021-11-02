PowerOutage.US

Arkansas

Customers Tracked: 1,425,593
State Outages: 4,951
Last Updated: 2/11/2021 3:33:55 PM GMT
Customers Tracked
Customers Out
Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative
42,365
0
Bentonville Light & Water System
26,323
0
Carroll Electric Cooperative
94,425
50
Craighead Electric Cooperative
29,500
0
Entergy
721,123
4,611
First Electric Cooperative
94,591
179
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative
37,099
0
North Little Rock Electric
38,000
0
OG&E Energy Corp.
44,550
0
Ouachita Electric Cooperative
11,152
52
Ozark Border Electric Coop
15,605
0
Ozarks Electric Cooperative
69,700
1
Petit Jean Electric Cooperative
20,356
0
South Central Arkansas Electric Cooperative
9,939
0
Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative
27,197
0
Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corp
16
0
Southwestern Electric Power Co
116,006
9
White River Valley Electric Cooperative
13,147
0
Woodruff Electric Cooperative
14,499
49

Untracked Providers:

Provider Customers
Ashley-Chicot Electric CooperativeUnknown
Benton Utilities Electric DepartmentUnknown
C&L Electric Cooperative22,192
Clarksville Light & Water Company4,500
Clay County Electric Cooperative12,800
Conway Corporation30,000
Farmers Electric Cooperative5,185
Hope Water & Light6,716
Jonesboro City Water & Light36,000
Osceola Municipal Light & PowerUnknown
Rich Mountain Electric Cooperative7,600
Siloam Springs Electric7,281
West Memphis Utility CommissionUnknown