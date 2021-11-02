|
Customers Tracked
Customers Out
42,365
0
26,323
0
94,425
50
29,500
0
721,123
4,611
94,591
179
37,099
0
38,000
0
44,550
0
11,152
52
15,605
0
69,700
1
20,356
0
9,939
0
27,197
0
16
0
116,006
9
13,147
0
14,499
49
|Provider
|Customers
|Ashley-Chicot Electric Cooperative
|Unknown
|Benton Utilities Electric Department
|Unknown
|C&L Electric Cooperative
|22,192
|Clarksville Light & Water Company
|4,500
|Clay County Electric Cooperative
|12,800
|Conway Corporation
|30,000
|Farmers Electric Cooperative
|5,185
|Hope Water & Light
|6,716
|Jonesboro City Water & Light
|36,000
|Osceola Municipal Light & Power
|Unknown
|Rich Mountain Electric Cooperative
|7,600
|Siloam Springs Electric
|7,281
|West Memphis Utility Commission
|Unknown